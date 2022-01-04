Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,215 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $38,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

