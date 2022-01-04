Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 782,683 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 782,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,333,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE BBWI opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.