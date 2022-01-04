Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $28,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after buying an additional 198,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $12,697,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after buying an additional 128,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in AutoNation by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 85,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $4,327,847.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 699,359 shares of company stock valued at $86,832,779. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

