Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $36.30 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 59.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,182 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $36,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $464.86 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.75. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

