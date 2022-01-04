Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $36.90 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,340 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Datadog worth $36,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $163.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,170.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.50 and its 200-day moving average is $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $45,149,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,587,109 shares of company stock worth $437,228,613. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

