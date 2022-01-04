Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $47.61 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,590 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $47,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 61,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 406,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 553,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

