Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $60.95 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860,002 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,042 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $60,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 51.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.