Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,198 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $41,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $965,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

