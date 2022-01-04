Loser Coin Reaches Market Cap of $4.04 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $690,376.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00074153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.78 or 0.08226186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,206.68 or 0.99980743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

