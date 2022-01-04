Lossless Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Lossless has a market cap of $35.23 million and $1.91 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lossless has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00063878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00072747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.64 or 0.08153833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00080660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.97 or 1.00079830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.