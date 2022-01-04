Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $255.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

