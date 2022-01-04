LTC Properties, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

NYSE LTC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.55. 275,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,549. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LTC Properties stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of LTC Properties worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

