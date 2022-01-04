Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Lululemon Athletica worth $198,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.74.

LULU opened at $387.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.56.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

