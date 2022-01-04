Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,296 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

