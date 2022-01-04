Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:MACF opened at GBX 133.84 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.95. Macfarlane Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82.20 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 146 ($1.97). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.96.
About Macfarlane Group
