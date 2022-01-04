Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:MACF opened at GBX 133.84 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.95. Macfarlane Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82.20 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 146 ($1.97). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.96.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

