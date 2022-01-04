Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Up 528.6% in December

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Shares of MALJF stock remained flat at $$7.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.