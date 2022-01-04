Magnolia Group LLC Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Magnolia Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400,000 shares during the quarter. Dream Finders Homes makes up about 1.2% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned 0.65% of Dream Finders Homes worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,739,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.