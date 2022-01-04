MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Markel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Markel by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,223.49 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,255.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,242.85.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

