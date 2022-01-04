MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

