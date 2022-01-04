MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

