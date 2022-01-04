MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

