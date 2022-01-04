MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

