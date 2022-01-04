Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 316.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVDA stock traded up $10.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.75. The company had a trading volume of 654,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,959,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

