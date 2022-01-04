Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.7% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 26,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR traded down $10.87 on Monday, reaching $318.14. 36,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,856. The stock has a market cap of $227.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.