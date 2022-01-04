Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MOZ stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,861. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.12. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.13 and a 1 year high of C$3.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$803.86 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

