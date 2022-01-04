Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,589,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,994 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $76,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after purchasing an additional 551,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

