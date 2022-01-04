Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $284.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average of $170.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.