Marcum Wealth LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in General Motors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.