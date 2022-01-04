Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 1,655 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,481,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 71,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,316 shares of company stock worth $5,500,298. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.