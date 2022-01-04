Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NYSE GPC opened at $137.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $141.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

