Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP opened at $247.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.25. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $253.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

