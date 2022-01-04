Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

