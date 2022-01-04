Mark A. Augusti Sells 25,249 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $18,684.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Conformis stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,780. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $146.27 million, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.31. Conformis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 63,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 784,004 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,651,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 373,918 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFMS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

