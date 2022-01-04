MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

MarketAxess stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $392.72. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.79 and its 200-day moving average is $428.69. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $341.50 and a fifty-two week high of $589.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

