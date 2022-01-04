MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to announce $140.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.29 million and the highest is $146.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $542.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

MKTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

