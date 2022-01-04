Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $18.32.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.