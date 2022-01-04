Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.0% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $83,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock opened at $370.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.