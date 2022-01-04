MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 312,360 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 227,091 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 146,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MCFT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,086. The stock has a market cap of $534.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

