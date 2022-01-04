Matisse Capital Sells 422,391 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Matisse Capital cut its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 29.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 996,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 422,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund makes up 2.1% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,706. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.