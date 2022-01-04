Matisse Capital Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.04. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.08. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.14.

