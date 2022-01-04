MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.39 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $881,977.38 and $49,422.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,356.48 or 1.00417295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00090614 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00293040 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.24 or 0.00485754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00151721 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010282 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001018 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

