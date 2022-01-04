McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 28.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.06.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $268.58 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

