MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Update

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the November 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 813,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,002. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

