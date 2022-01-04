Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Up 55.2% in December

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.2 days.

Shares of MFCSF traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 8,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0621 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

MFCSF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.