Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MPW. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NYSE:MPW opened at $23.45 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

