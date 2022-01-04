Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 2,825.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SHWZ opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

