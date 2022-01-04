Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $152.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

