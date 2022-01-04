Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

