Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,554 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

