Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in AbbVie by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 141,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after buying an additional 49,595 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 21.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 219,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 106.6% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 30.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $134.76. 97,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $116.12. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $136.83. The firm has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.